Driver released after initial DUI arrest in Baltimore fuel tanker crash

BALTIMORE — An early-morning oil spill caused issues for travelers Friday morning.

Baltimore police responded to the 3800 block of Hanover Street for a report of a crash.

Once there, officers learned a fuel tanker had struck parked vehicles, causing fuel to leak.

Police say the driver, a 42-year-old man, was arrested after showing signs consistent with impaired driving.

Following further investigation, it was determined he was not under the influence of alcohol and he was later released.

Crews are now on the scene cleaning up any fuel that may have spilled.

There were no injuries reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.