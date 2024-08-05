DPW to pause trash and recycling pick-up to conduct heat safety training

BALTIMORE — The Department of Public Works announced trash and recycling collections will be paused on Tuesday, August 6.

This news comes after a DPW worker died of heat exhaustionwhile on duty Friday afternoon.

Instead of the collection, they will be conducting a mandatory heat training session. It will focus on recognizing the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and related illnesses.

This series of sessions will be offered to all DPW employees and is in addition to DPW's ongoing heat education efforts.

Normal duties will resume on Wednesday, August 7.

Service Adjustments:



Trash and Recycling Collections: Suspended on Tuesday, August 6. The make-up day is Saturday, August 10.

Mechanical Street Sweeping: Operations will continue as scheduled.

Residential Drop-Off Center and Landfill Operations: Unaffected by the service change.

On Tuesday, drop-off centers will remain open to residents and haulers during regular operation hours: