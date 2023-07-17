Crisis Response Canines provides support to first responders after Brooklyn Shooting

The news of the mass shooting in South Baltimore is still on the minds of many people.

For first responders, having to confront that tragedy can take an emotional toll.

There's a non-profit that uses dogs to provide support to the healthcare workers on the frontlines of traumatic situations like the one in the Brooklyn community.

That organization is called Crisis Response Canines.

On July 2nd, Baltimore saw one of the worst mass shootings in recent history.

With 30 people shot and two people dying. Many of those injured were children.

"It's difficult when we hear of all the mass shootings," said Debby Rosenberg, the Maryland Team Lead for Crisis Response Canines.

Rosenberg says she and her dog Millie are just one of about 60 canine handler teams nationwide that respond to critical incidents.

Rosenberg and Millie traveled to a local hospital to provide comfort to the staff after the mass shooting.

"When we respond after the incident our dogs are very well received. Their non-judgemental, they enter very confidently and very quietly into the first responders place of employment," said Rosenberg.

Rosenberg worked as an ER nurse for more than 25 years, so she knows how stressful it can be for hospital staff.

"We didn't have a lot of avenues to de stress, and to talk about our experiences. We would go home and we would have our dogs at home, but having the dogs on the job that we see now is very beneficial," said Rosenberg.

Even though the shooting happened earlier this month, Rosenberg and Millie have plans to still visit with more first responders.

"People are still processing through the trauma that they did experience so, we visit often. We're called back and we go into new locations after the fact," said Rosenberg.

Crisis Response Canines is a volunteer led organization.

Rosenberg says they are always looking for more help.

