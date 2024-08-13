Scammers spoofing some Marylanders

LEONARDTOWN, MD — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about recent phone scams in which callers impersonate deputies and demand money for supposed warrants.

It's called "spoofing". Scammers use caller ID to make it appear the calls are coming from the Sheriff's Office.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's office say they won't ever call you to demand payment for any legal issues, this includes warrants.

They have these tips to avoid being scammed:



Don’t Trust Caller ID: Scammers can manipulate their phone number to make it appear that they’re calling from the Sheriff’s Office. Always verify the call's legitimacy by contacting the Sheriff’s Office directly at 301-475-8008. Never Send Money: The Sheriff’s Office will never ask for immediate payment over the phone. Be wary of requests for payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, as these are common methods scammers use. Beware of Urgency: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to pressure victims into acting quickly. Take your time, think carefully, and verify any claims before taking

action.

If you do get one of these calls, they want to know about it. Hang up immediately and report it to the Sheriff’s Office by calling 301-475-8008.