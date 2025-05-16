Scammers are preying on owners of lost pets, promising a reunion but leaving them empty

BALTIMORE, MD — A consumer alert from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, scammers are exploiting pet owners who have lost a pet, all to get your money.

Here's how the scam works. Pet owners who have lost their pets can be found on various social media platforms.

Using caller ID, the scammer makes it seem like you are getting a call from a reputable shelter, and the caller claims to have found the missing pet.

The caller then says the animal needs urgent medical attention and asks money be transferred via cash apps, like Zelle, CashApp, Venmo, or PayPal, and says the pet won't get care until payment is made.

One pet owner was scammed out of $2600 before realizing it was all fake.

The AG's office wants to remind everyone that shelters do not request payments over the phone or through money apps.

Some tips:



Do not send money: avoid transferring money via transfer apps to someone claiming to be from a shelter.

Verify the caller: if you get a call saying your pet was found, ask for specific details about the animal. Something someone would only know if they had your pet.

Contact the shelter: reach out to the shelter to verify the information.

Report suspicious activity: If you think you are being scammed, report it.

The AG's office wants everyone to hear about this scam. If you are in a pet social group or follow a lost pet page, they encourage everyone to share the information