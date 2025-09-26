Maryland Students: FAFSA opens October 1st for the 2026-2027 school year

The 2026–2027 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opens October 1, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) wants you to submit it early to maximize your college funding.

“Students and families should complete the FAFSA as soon as it opens, no matter what postsecondary education plans they are considering,” said Dr. Sanjay Rai, Secretary of Higher Education. “By submitting the FAFSA, students know how much financial aid they qualify for through state, federal, and institutional programs.”

There are things you can do this weekend to be ready for the application process opening on October 1st:

