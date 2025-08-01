How to make the most of Maryland's tax-free week, August 10- 16th

Maryland's tax-free shopping week is August 10-16th this year.

It comes just weeks before students head back to school and is designed to help save you money, but there are things you'll want to know before you check out at your favorite store.

What's eligible for a tax-free purchase during Maryland's tax-free week?

Maryland's tax-free week only includes clothing, footwear, and backpacks/bookbags.

Shirts, sweaters, jeans, dresses are all tax-free, for that week, even robes and underwear fall into the tax-free category. BUT only when the item is priced at $100 or less. So, those shoes that may cost over $100 are not tax-free.

Courtesy: Maryland Comptroller

The first $40 of your backpack purchase is tax-free; anything over $40 is still taxed.

Jewelry, watches, purses, umbrellas, and other accessories are still taxable.

Special clothing or footwear designed for protective use, football pads, for example, are still taxable.

Courtesy: Maryland Comptroller

Are school supplies included?

No, items like pencils, pens, and notebooks are not part of Maryland's tax-free week, but many retailers are offering deals on those items.

Can I put items on layaway during tax-free week?

If a store offers layaway, eligible items can be placed on layaway during that period and will qualify for the exemption.

For more details on Maryland's tax-free week, click here for a list of frequently asked questions from the Maryland Comptroller's Office.