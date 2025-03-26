Ford issues recall on certain vehicles that may go forward while in reverse

Ford is recalling 6 different vehicle models because of a flaw that could have the vehicle moving forward while in reverse.

A transmission valve body, which is a major transmission component, was machined improperly.

The impacted vehicles are:



2024-2025 Ford F-150

2024 Ford Ranger

2025 Ford Mustang

2025 Ford Explorer

2024-2025 Ford Bronco

2025 Lincoln Aviator

In all, the recall impacts under 300 vehicles.

Dealers will replace the transmission main control valve body, free of charge.

Notification letters will be mailed to impacted owners in May, but owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 25S19.

Click here to see the full recall notice.

