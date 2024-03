HARFORD COUNTY, MD — WHFC-FM 91.1 is holding its annual Spring campaign and membership drive.

WMAR and the Scripps Howard Fund proudly support this community and student-led radio station in Harford County.

WHFC is a creative space for students at Harford Community College to learn about radio, podcasting, and other aspects of broadcasting.

The Giving Campaign runs through March 10, 2024. If you'd like to join us in supporting WHFC you can make a donation here.