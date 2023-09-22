Artscape parking restrictions and road closures

BALTIMORE — After a three year hiatus, Artscape returns to Baltimore this weekend. The fun kicks off Friday in Downtown Baltimore and runs through Sunday, September 24.

Artscape is the largest free arts festival in the country. It was postponed due to the pandemic, so there is added excitement this year. If you head to Artscape, you want to be aware of road closures and parking restrictions.

Cars that are parked illegally will be ticketed and relocated. The westbound right lane of Preston Street between Maryland Avenue and Cathedral Street will remain closed until Monday night. The eastbound left lane of Dolphin Street will be closed between Bolton Street and Howard Street. Also, park avenue between Howard Street and Cathedral Street will be closed.

Artscape promises a lot of interesting things to see, including artwork created by teenagers at the Baltimore Juvenile Justice Center. For them the artwork was therapeutic.

"The red is for anger, the blue is for sadness, the white is for pain. The red is for the system playing games, the blue is for missing out on the change and the white is for feeling neglected and lonely waiting on a court date."

These pieces will be up for auction during Artscape. The young artists will be able to keep the money made after any restitution they may owe is paid.

Fore more information on parking restrictions and road closures for Artscape, visit Baltimore City Department of Transportationwebsite.

