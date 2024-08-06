Community aims to help autistic man who was shot and left paralyzed

BALTIMORE — After 33-year-old Christopher was shot, leaving him a paraplegic, the family is hoping a fundraiser in Dundalk at Jimmy's Famous Seafood will help him solve their financial rules as Christopher continues to recover.

"I feel fine. My body's not hurting, I'm not stressed. I'm taking it one day at a time," says Christopher.

Aside from living with autism, he's now adjusting to life in a wheelchair after a shooting on April 10 near North Payson Street and Lauretta in West Baltimore.

"I cried. [I've] been depressed," says Shannon Hamber, Christopher's big sister.

Shannon is her younger brother's caregiver. Already a mother of three, it's a stressful job she's taken over.

"They told me it was going to be hard, that I should put him in a nursing home. But, I'm not because this is my brother and I want to get to learn him," says Hamber, "It has been hard with him going through the nightmares, going through depression, not wanting to eat."

She says the day her brother got shot, he was outside dealing with a neighborhood bully.

"He shot him. He said the first bullet went past his face, and the second one went down his spine, and he was on the ground," she says.

The duties have drained her mentally and financially. Not only has a GoFundMe been created, they can look forward to Wednesday night from five to seven at Jimmy's Seafood. It's a fundraising opportunity to help ease the financial pain and lean on the community for much-needed relief. One that Christopher is excited about.

"It's going to be fun. Lots of people. Jimmy's is going to be jam-packed!" says Christopher.

If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can donate here.