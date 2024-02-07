Comedian Paul Mecurio is coming to perform in Annapolis Friday

ANNAPOLIS — A well known comedian is set to perform Friday night at Rams Head in Annapolis.

That comedian is Paul Mecurio. His journey to becoming a comedian was a unique one.

He appears regularly on the late show with Stephen Colbert.

He's known for making people laugh with his funny comedic style.

However, you may be surprised to hear that before he went into comedy, he did something totally different.

He was a lawyer who attended Georgetown Law School.

He worked on Wall Street as a banker and a lawyer.

One day Mecurio met Jay Leno at a private function.

He handed him a few jokes he wrote on the side as a hobby.

Leno liked his jokes and decided to use them.

Mecurio made $50 dollars a joke.

That propelled him into comedy.

He started off as a open mic comic, but then got his first big break on the daily show.

"It was sort of like a slow progression, but you know that's kind of typical, not super slow. Some people, it takes a lot longer, but that's how it played out. All unexpected. It was just kind of rolling with it you know. And the daily show was a new show, and we didn't know what to expect with that," said Mecurio.

On Friday in Annapolis, he plans to tell stories about his family.

Specifically, he'll talk about his son who just started walking.

The show will take place at 8 p.m.

Mecurio wants people to know it's ok to make a career change.

He says you don't want to live life with regrets.

