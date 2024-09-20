Comedian Jo Koy's new tour bringing second night of laughs to The Lyric theater

Comedian, Jo Koy, has been all over the world making people laugh, performing in front of sell-out crowds and breaking comedy records. With a handful of Netflix specials under his belt, he feels like his best work on stage hasn't even come out yet.

"This is the one right here," he said."It’s fun hammering these things out and these ideas out. I love the direction that we’re going on this one."

Jo Koy Comedian Jo Koy

On September 21st and 22nd his Just Being Koy Tour is coming to the stage at The Lyric theater in Baltimore and Charm City is one of the few places where he's performing two shows. He says he added the second show at the Lyric because the first one sold out so quickly.

"Baltimore is crazy man," Jo laughed. "We were just like look man if they anticipated my show this early, then let's just give them another one."

Watch Jo Koy's interview with WMAR's Randall Newsome he talks about his most viral moment to date and one of his favorite memories in his 35-year career in comedy.

You can get tickets to Sunday's show at The Lyric HERE.