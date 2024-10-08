Cockeysville community members are concerned about speeding on Cranbrook Road

COCKEYSVILLE — In Cockeysville, it's clear when you speak to people who live and work in the area, they are concerned about the speeding along Cranbrook Road.

Jahmel Oriley had a close call near the intersection of Cranbrook Road and Greenside Drive.

"The other day I was getting ready to turn right here, and the guy ran the light and almost ran into me. Literally, right here when I was taking my kid to school," said Oriley.

Oriley lives in the area and has seen a lot of reckless driving and speeding.

"I noticed on a lot of Fridays and Saturdays. It's a lot of drunk, drunk driving. Police be sitting here waiting. There be a lot of traffic," said Oriley.

The speeding caught the attention of Del. Michele Guyton (D-42B), who represents the area.

She says according to Baltimore County Police data, Cranbrook Road has had about 111 accidents over the last two years.

"My feeling is that is under represented because a lot of people don't report the accidents unless there is an injury or significant damage to their vehicle. But, we also know we've had a death here. We have a lot of serious injuries as well," said Del. Guyton.

Del. Guyton has been in contact with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski's office, county engineers and MDOT with suggestions on how to make the area safer, including adding red light and speed cameras.

"We have some ideas that we would like to present to the county in order to change some of the lines, some of the sidelines along this road, which really are dangerous."

Del. Guyton is open to any suggestions from the community.

She is planning to meet with other county leaders by the end of this week.

She is hoping to have a community meeting sometime in early November.

