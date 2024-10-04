DTLR partners with Baltimore students to launch mental wellness suite

BALTIMORE COUNTY — In an inspiring collaboration, clothing brand DTLR and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (Poly) have joined forces to introduce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting the mental well-being of students. The partnership has led to the creation of a dedicated mental wellness center within the school premises, marking DTLR's first-ever venture into the realm of mental health support.

Tremayne Lipscomb, Community Outreach Director at DTLR, expressed the significance of this initiative, stating, "This was just a way to find a way to really assist the students in the school needs that they may have within school and outside of school."

The mental wellness space has been thoughtfully designed to resemble a hair shop, as students have expressed their belief that such an environment fosters openness and authenticity. Adorned with motivational quotes and equipped with resources for coping with anxiety, the center also offers provisions for hygienic care and clothing, catering to diverse student needs.

Marvelous Kalejaiye, a senior at Poly, emphasized the center's objective, stating, "No matter what you need, the goal is to walk out of the wellness center feeling better than when you came."

Notably, this marks DTLR's inaugural wellness institute, with plans already in place to extend similar support to more schools in the future. The center, styled like a barbershop or salon shop and furnished with a beanbag chair, provides a nurturing space for students to prioritize their well-being.

Kalejaiye further underscored the impact of the initiative, remarking, "People are caring about your mental health and not your grade."

The center's holistic approach extends beyond mental wellness, encompassing provisions for basic necessities and grooming services. Tanier Webb, Community School Coordinator at Poly, highlighted the importance of universal access, emphasizing the significance of students feeling their best to optimize their educational experience.

With plans to expand their reach to additional schools, DTLR's commitment to supporting student well-being is evident. The collaboration between DTLR and Poly stands as a testament to the power of community partnerships in creating safe and supportive spaces for students to thrive.