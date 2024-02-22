Cirque Magic with Troupe Vertigo comes to Baltimore

Theatrical circus company, Troupe Vertigo, is sticking their landing in Baltimore with their high-flying national tour.

Cirque Magic is an extravagant show of acrobatics, intricate performers, and live music by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra which is led by Conductor Jack Everly.

“The overarching theme is how we see and portray magic. So really circus in a way can be pure magic. Whether it’s people bouncing things on their feet or standing on their feet, that is magic. We’re adding in certain thematic layers and certainly the music is telling us the location of that magic,” said Aloysia Gavre, Founding Artistic Director for Troupe Vertigo.



The shows are Thursday February 22nd, Saturday February 24th and Sunday February 25th.