Charging Docs: Baltimore man sentenced to life in prison for murder of woman at family's deli

BALTIMORE — Martin Brooks, 42, was sentenced to life in prison plus 35 years for the 2019 murder of Carmen Rodriguez at Kim's Deli in Canton.

The mother of four was shot and killed in front of her young children, just three days before Christmas.

Brooks was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and a pair of firearms offenses.

On December 22, 2019, Baltimore police responded to Kim's Deli and Grocery for reports of a fatal shooting.

According to charging documents, Rodriguez was found dead on the floor behind the cashier's counter suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Surveillance footage shows a black Honda parked near the deli and the driver enters the location multiple times, purchasing several items.

After he returns to the car, the front passenger, and only other occupant in the car, walks into the deli displaying a handgun.

Charging documents say Brooks held Rodriguez at gunpoint as he attempted to empty the register. As he began to flee the deli, he then fired one shot, killing Rodriguez.

Police were able to locate the driver of the vehicle, Terrance Peterson, after he self-identified to law enforcement when he walked into a BPD station.

Brooks was arrested after police reviewed social media posts and he was wearing clothes similar to those worn by the shooter. Phone records also indicate he made contact with Peterson before and after the robbery.

Police also recovered a gun from Brooks' car and ballistic evidence determined it was a match to the gun used at the deli.