Celebrating Juneteenth in Howard County

SAVAGE — There are several celebrations taking place around the Baltimore region for Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday, which acknowledges the ending of slavery.

In Howard County, there will be a Juneteenth celebration at Carroll Baldwin Hall.

This is the second year of the event.

Organizer Iretha Leona Woods says in 2023 there were approximately 400 people in attendance. She is expecting a good turnout this year.

The event goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be several guest speakers including, Paul Thompson, Director of Constituent Services & Community Partnerships for Office of Howard County Executive.

Howard County Councilwoman Christiana Rigby will be speaking as well.

A Juneteenth queen will be crowned this year for the first time.