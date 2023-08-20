California Gov. Newsom declares a state of emergency as Hilary nears

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday, stressing the urgency for residents to complete their preparations before sunset.

While Hurricane Hilary has been downgraded from a major Category 3 storm to a Category 2 storm, the threat that it presents to Southern California remains high, as the National Hurricane Center predicts it will bring "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" to Baja California and the Southwestern U.S.

According to the governor’s office, over 7,500 personnel have been deployed to help local communities protect Californians from the hurricane.

"California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary's path with resources, equipment, and expertise.

We're mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm," Newsom said in a statement.

On Saturday, Newsom paid a visit to the California National Guard troops that are now stationed in San Diego—over 350 troops—and met with first responders and community representatives, which notably included San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Newsom has also kept close contact with federal officials and the White House, his office says.

Furthermore, in preparation, California has closed 10 state parks, deployed 600 workers, and shut down Silver Strand and Borderfields State Beaches.

They have also increased lifeguard services, and the public is being advised to stay out of the ocean and campgrounds during the storm.

