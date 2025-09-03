Cal Ripken Jr. reflects on 'wonderful night' setting the MLB consecutive games record



"Can you believe it’s been 30 years?" Cal Ripken Jr. lets the moment set in, as he prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of an unforgettable night at Camden Yards as he closed in on one of baseball's most iconic milestones.

On September 6, 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. did what many thought was impossible—he surpassed Lou Gehrig’s record of 2,130 consecutive games played.

“I’ve never been someone to look back on things,” he admits. “You’re always thinking, ‘Live in the moment, move forward.’ It was great back then, but this time around, I find myself a little more nostalgic.”

Ripken is reflecting not just on the record, but on the people who made it special.

Jerry Wachter/Orioles Cal Ripken Jr. on "2131" night at Camden Yards

“You remember the players, the coaches, the fans who were with you,” he said. “That’s what makes it cool.”

Beyond the Numbers

While Ripken’s on-field performance that night was impressive, what truly defined the moment was the mindset behind the streak.

“Sometimes people called it an ‘attendance record,’ and I took offense to that,” Ripken said. “You need to be deserving to be in the lineup. You show up every day, and your manager chooses you because you’re ready to play.” And play he did—day in and day out, no matter what.

Todd Olszewski

“I discovered early on that sometimes an injury actually helps you play better,” he said with a smile. “One time I hyperextended my elbow sliding into second. It forced me to focus more on the ball, shortened my swing, and suddenly I was hitting doubles and home runs.”

It’s that kind of silver-lining mentality that fueled Ripken's journey to 2,131—and beyond.

A Father's Influence

Ripken credits much of that determination to the presence of his father, Cal Ripken Sr., who served as his coach for the first 11 years of his career.

“It was hard to look him in the eye and say I couldn’t play because of a little nagging injury,” Ripken recalled. “Maybe that was the reason I played every day.”One of the most emotional moments of that record-breaking night came when Ripken looked up to the box and locked eyes with his father.

“It felt like a thousand words were exchanged in just a few seconds,” he said. “It was a special moment.”

The “Iron Man” Legacy

Did he ever expect to become “The Iron Man” of baseball?

“No,” he laughed. “It wasn’t my goal to pass Lou Gehrig. Even when I was at 1,000 or 1,200 games, my only goal was to improve every day and be ready to play.”But the nickname stuck, and with it came a legacy of endurance, grit, and quiet leadership that has defined Ripken's place in baseball history.

Jerry Wachter/Orioles Ripken Jr. makes a diving catch for the Orioles

That legacy now has a new collectible to match: the Iron Man Bobblehead, released as part of the anniversary celebration.

“I thought it was kind of cool,” Ripken said. “It seems to be quite the collector’s item because everybody keeps asking me—you know, they got shut out, they need to get one. ‘How do I get one?’ I go, ‘I don’t know,'" he laughed.

Still Ready to Show Up

So what makes him nervous these days?

Not the ceremonial first pitch at Saturday’s anniversary celebration—his son, Ryan, will be handling that. Ripken will just be on the receiving end.

“All the pressure’s on him,” he joked. “I just have to catch it.” What he is thinking about? The speech.

“I’m working on it right now,” Ripken said with a grin.Given his track record, it’s safe to say the Iron Man will rise to the occasion—just like he always has.

The Orioles will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "2131" game Saturday September 6th, when the team takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch at 6:25p.m.