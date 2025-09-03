Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast revealed

The dancers for season 34 of 'Dancing with the Stars' were announced, and once again, it's a mix of names you know and names you've never heard of.

The show returns Tuesday, September 16th at 8 pm on WMAR, and will have the same judges as last year, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Here's a breakdown of who is on the show and who they are partnered with, in alphabetical order, because we are not picking favorites.



Jen Affleck partnered with Jan Ravnik

Jen Affleck is a social media influencer and reality television star known for her role in Hulu’s reality series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” When she is not filming her TV show or her next viral TikTok, she and her husband, Zac Affleck, are spending quality time with their three children.



Hilaria Baldwin partnered with Gleb Savchenko

Hilaria Baldwin is an entrepreneur, host, and author. She was the Host of The Baldwins, a reality show on TLC about the behind-the-scenes look at her and Alec’s lives with 7 children. She’s also the author of Manual Not Included; Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty with her daughter Carmen, and The Living Clearly Method. Hilaria lives in NYC with her husband, Alec, and 7 kids.



Jordan Chiles partnered with Ezra Sosa

Jordan Chiles is a gymnast and two-time Olympian. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she helped secure a silver medal for Team USA. A passionate advocate for body positivity and mental health, Chiles inspires young athletes around the globe. In 2022, she became one of only three Black gymnasts to sweep the podium at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, the following year, she earned two NCAA individual titles with UCLA. In 2024, Chiles played a key role in leading Team USA to a gold medal at the Paris Olympics, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the sport.

Baron Davis partnered with Britt Stewart

Baron Davis is a two-time NBA All-Star, serial entrepreneur, investor, and creator of thought-provoking content and digital platforms. Davis is the founder of several companies. He also served as producer of several acclaimed documentaries, including “Crips and Bloods: Made In America,” “30 for 30: Sole Man” and “The Drew: No Excuse, Just Produce.” With his production company, No Label, Davis was the executive producer of the Hulu Originals show “WTF, Baron Davis”; and he directed, wrote, and stars in the upcoming comedy, “Domino: Battle of the Bones.”



Alix Earle partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy

Alix Earle is a leading global social media personality. Her rapid rise in popularity and her unique ability to connect with mass audiences across multiple demographics are a result of her unexpected reality and candid humor, paired with her authentic beauty, fashion, and lifestyle tips. Earle has collaborated with and invested in brands including Poppi and SipMARGS, appeared in major brand campaigns and Super Bowl spots, and launched her own philanthropic initiative, Serving in Heels. She is also the creator and host of the hit “Hot Mess” vlog-style podcast.



Dylan Efron partnered with Daniella Karagach

Dylan Efron is a producer, content creator, and outdoor enthusiast known for his compelling presence across digital media and television. In 2025, Efron was crowned the winner of the third season of “The Traitors,” where his authenticity and sharp gameplay earned him a Critics’ Choice nomination for Male Star of the Year. After gaining widespread recognition as the co-producer and co-star of Netflix’s Emmy® Award-winning eco-travel series “Down to Earth with Zac Efron,” which premiered at No. 1 globally, Dylan continues to produce compelling digital content that showcases his passion for sustainability, exploration and immersive storytelling.



Corey Feldman partnered with Jenna Johnson

Corey Feldman began his acting career at just 3½ years old when he auditioned for a McDonald’s commercial. By the time he was 4, he was already filming regularly, and now, Feldman is proudly celebrating his 50th anniversary in entertainment. As one of the original stars of “The Goonies,” Feldman is also helping to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary by co-producing a new docuseries that chronicles the refurbishment of the iconic Goonies house, a nostalgic landmark for fans across generations. Behind the camera, Feldman has produced two documentaries as well as a feature film about his life for the Lifetime channel. He is also the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir “Coreyography.”



Danielle Fishel partnered with Pasha Pashkov

Danielle Fishel is best known for her iconic role as Topanga on the ’90s TGIF staple “Boy Meets World.” She would later reprise the role for “Girl Meets World,” a millennial reboot that ran for three seasons on Disney Channel. Since 2017, Fishel has moved behind the camera, directing over 50 episodes of multicamera television, including Disney Channel’s “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” and “Raven’s Home”, ABC’s “Shifting Gears” and NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez.” She also co-hosts the hit iHeart podcast “Pod Meets World,” alongside her best friends and former costars Will Friedle and Rider Strong.



Elaine Hendrix partnered with Alan Bersten

Best known for her unforgettable roles in Disney’s “The Parent Trap,” SNL’s “Superstar,” and the cult classic “Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion.” She also dazzled as the legendary Alexis Carrington in The CW’s hit “Dynasty” reboot and frequently collaborates with Denis Leary in projects like FX’s “Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll,” Universal’s “Erase,” and FOX’s Super Bowl campaign “Dogs Playing Poker.” She's also had roles in several fan-favorite TV shows: Friends, Two and a Half Men, CSI, Criminal Minds, just to name a few.



Scott Hoying partnered with Rylee Arnold

Scott Hoying is a three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Emmy® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, arranger, and artist. While studying music at USC, he discovered his passion for a cappella and started the a cappella group, Pentatonix. The vocal quintet quickly rose to international fame and has collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Maren Morris, Jennifer Hudson, Stevie Wonder, and Andrea Bocelli, among others. With Pentatonix, Hoying has won three GRAMMY Awards, sold more than 13 million albums, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Robert Irwin partnered with Witney Carson

Robert Irwin is a passionate wildlife conservationist who is determined to protect wildlife and inspire others through his work behind and in front of the lens as a nature photographer and TV presenter. Irwin and his family live at Australia Zoo and also operate the nonprofit charity, Wildlife Warriors. There is nothing he enjoys more than heading out into the Crocoseum to participate in daily croc demonstrations, where he has the opportunity to share his love and knowledge of his favorite animal, crocodiles.



Lauren Jauregui partnered with Brandon Armstrong

Multiplatinum Cuban American singer-songwriter Lauren Jauregui began as one-fifth of the award-winning, arena-filling, and chart-dominating Fifth Harmony. Projecting her voice across popular culture, she has collaborated with everyone from Halsey and Steve Aoki to Ty Dolla $ign. She dropped her first solo single, “Expectations,” in 2018, generating over 100 million streams, and contributed “Invisible Chains” to “Birds of Prey: The Album.” Her first solo album is currently in the works for 2026 and expected to be one of the most unforgettable releases of the year.

Whitney Leavitt partnered with Mark Ballas

Whitney Leavitt, of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” touts an audience of 3.1 million-plus across TikTok and Instagram. She just wrapped Season 2 of the show, which premiered with 5 million views after five days of global streaming. The 32-year-old mom of three has been featured by Vulture, ”Jimmy Kimmel Live,” People Magazine, Glamour, and more.

Andy Richter partnered with Emma Slater

Andy Richter is an actor, comedian, and writer, best known for his years as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick on “Late Night,” “The Tonight Show,” and “CONAN.” He is currently the host of “The Three Questions” podcast, as well as the SiriusXM show “The Andy Richter Call-in Show.” As an actor, he has appeared in films such as “Elf” and “Madagascar,” as well as television shows such as “Andy Richter Controls the Universe,” “Andy Barker, P.I.” and “Arrested Development.”