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One person injured in overnight house fire in Columbia

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WMAR
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COLUMBIA, Md. — A fire early Thursday morning in Howard County sent one person to the hospital.

According to Howard County Fire and EMS, the fire started just before 3 a.m. at a house on High Beam Court in Columbia, less than a mile away from the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center and Howard Community College.

They said two people were in the home. One person was evaluated at the scene and refused treatment. The other was sent to the hospital with burns. Their condition is unknown.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

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