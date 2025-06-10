Frederick Flying Cows soar into TBL Final Four after victory over Raleigh Firebirds in decisive Game 3

The Frederick Flying Cows are headed to the TBL Final Four after defeating the Raleigh Firebirds 108-98 in Game 3 at Woodsboro Bank Arena.

Frederick took a 49-43 lead into halftime after shooting an efficient 50% from the field, despite struggling from three-point range, where they connected on just 3 of 16 attempts. Joseph Bradshaw led the Flying Cows with 9 first-half points.

In the second half, Raleigh kept the game close, scrapping and clawing their way back, but the Flying Cows ultimately proved too much for the Firebirds, pulling away for the 10-point victory.

"This team was built from the ground up. Every piece is needed, even the guys on the bench; everybody's needed. Everybody has a role. Everybody has a niche. That's how we win," said one Flying Cows player.

Another player reflected on personal growth since last season: "I just wanted to make sure that we won and come back as a better point guard. Last year I feel like I failed us, and this year I was on a mission, man."

The team's confidence was evident in postgame comments. "We're trying to build a powerhouse, man. You know, Coach is the all-time winningest coach. I'm the all-time winningest. That's why we're here, man. We expected this, but you never know, you know what I'm saying? It's tough, but this is what we're working for every year. Hopefully this year we take it and next year we do it again, and the following year again," said a team member.

Another player added, "That's what we do. I always tell everybody, like, you know, are you surprised that y'all win and everything? I was like, no, that's what we do. Wherever we go, that's what we do."

Despite the celebration, the team remains focused on their championship goal. "We got 2 more games to get that, Lily. That's all that means; it's just another win, you know what I'm saying?"

The Flying Cows will next face the Capital Seahawks from Bowie, Maryland, in the TBL Final Four. Game one of that series will be played in Bowie on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.