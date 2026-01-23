Veteran journalist Alisyn Camerota joins Scripps News as special events anchor

Veteran journalist Alisyn Camerota has joined Scripps News as a special events anchor.

Camerota is widely known for her work at Fox News and CNN, where she was the longest-serving anchor of the network’s morning program, "New Day."

She brings decades of experience to Scripps News and has interviewed a wide range of major newsmakers, including President Donald Trump and the rock band KISS.

Camerota has won two Emmy Awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award for her coverage of Hurricane Maria’s impact on Puerto Rico.

Her first assignment with Scripps News is an interview with her former CNN colleague Don Lemon, who entered a St. Paul church on Sunday that protesters later disrupted because one of the pastors is reportedly an official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Scripps News Alisyn Camerota speaks with Don Lemon

According to The Associated Press, a magistrate judge rejected federal prosecutors’ request to charge Lemon with a crime related to the protest. Lemon has said he was not involved in organizing the demonstration and was documenting the incident as a journalist.

Camerota and Lemon also discuss his feud with rapper Nicki Minaj. The feud followed Lemon’s criticism of Minaj’s political rhetoric, which he said echoed right-wing talking points.

You can watch Camerota's interview with Lemon on Scripps News at 3:30 p.m. ET.