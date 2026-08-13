Bus stop fire forces temporary closure of BWI's Daily Garage, one injured

LINTHICUM, Md. — BWI Airport's Daily Garage is temporarily closed due to a small fire that broke out Thursday morning near bus stop number one.

Officials say the fire involved the ignition of an active gas leak in the active manifold at the garage.

While the fire has been extinguished, there is no estimated time of when the garage will reopen.

The fire damaged the exterior of the garage and a lawn mower.

One person was taken to a burn center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No flights have been impacted, per the airport.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.