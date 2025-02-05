Warren's Barbershop is said to be the first Black owned barbershop in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. — For over a century, one Howard County barbershop has been a staple in their community.

We're talking about Warren's Barbershop.

Travis Hamilton has worked there since 1996.

"Families have a lot to go through. Moms and dads trying to raise kids. In today's society it's definitely a challenge, so wherever we can help out as far as offering advice or any little bit that we can offer them this is what we do," said Hamilton.

Hamilton says he's proud of the barbershop's community impact.

He loves how they organize drives for school supplies, and other events like free haircuts for kids.

Warren's mission is all about giving back and supporting local youth.

"We have teamed up with various organizations throughout Howard County to be able to provide different sources and resources for our kids, so they have what they need to get their day started, get their schooling, squared away as far as backpacks or books or whatever it is they need," said Hamilton.

Warren's Barbershop is a family affair. Julius Warren Sr. was the original owner who had a vision.

"My grandfather and grandmother started the business in 1924, and they wanted to work for themselves. And they had a vision," said Juilus Warren III.

Julius Sr. later turned the barbershop over to his son, Julius Jr. , and now Julius III serves as a co-owner.





"Being around my father every single day, we have to do something for the shop. We have to go here, we got to get candy, we got to do this. There was always something we have to do. It was to benefit someone in the shop," said Julius Warren III.

Julius Jr. is is in his 80's now, yet remains a mentor and father figure to fellow barbers like David Clark, who co-owns the shop with Julius III.

Clark left at one point, but decided to return because of the family atmosphere.

"Knowing that this is the first Black owned barbershop in Howard County. It started over 100 years ago. You don't see a whole lot of businesses that have been around 2 years, let alone 100 years, so for me, to come back here to make a stamp of this community and this barbershop to help them out. I wanted to be part of it," said Clark.

The men running the shop today wish to carry on a legacy started 100 years ago.

"Hopefully we're going to be opening up more Warren's Barbershops. Hopefully, that's what we're doing. We're thinking about moving a couple locations and expanding this legacy and this franchise," said Clark.