There's a push to revitalize Turner Station

BALTIMORE — On Main Street in Turner Station, you’ll find Speed’s Barbershop and Beauty Salon.

Inside, you’ll find a tight knit community.

Courtney Speed says back in the day, the shop was the place where people gathered.

“And this barbershop is what is known now as the man cave," said Speed.

Speed moved to the area in the 1960’s. She is spearheading a movement called "Save the Nation of Turner Station."

“Money turned over in this community eight times before it left out, so that’s what we’re trying to replicate. We may not have the same businesses, but we’re going to repurpose this community," said Speed.

During Turner Station’s heyday, there were approximately 10,000 residents. There were movie theaters, grocery stores, barbershops, schools and churches.

"We had everything here from a toothpick to a mink coat, right here in the area. We didn’t have to leave here for anything at all," said Alberta Griffin, a Turner Station resident.

There was also a true sense of community.

“Everybody took care of each other. We didn’t have problems correcting each others children," said Muriel Lavere Christian Gray.

There are approximately less than 3,000 people living in Turner Station. The community is still small, but tight knit.

Quann Massey is president of Kingdom Economic System Inc.

It’s a faith based nonprofit. The organization's goal is to raise funds for Turner Station business development.

Massey says he would like to see Turner Station like it was in heyday, but with a modern twist.

“Bring it back, but also and bring it back and let it be new. Let it be digitized and let it be monetized, but yes bring it back. Black ownership of the homes, of the businesses, of the nonprofits," said Massey.

A community that was founded during the late 1800’s was known for having generations of families living in the community.

For Speed, she says they have a campaign where they are asking one billion people to donate one dollar.

Through social media, she is hoping to attract businesses to come and stay.

“We’re trying to stabilize a community as it was in the elder days to stay, have your family born here and have ownership," said Speed.