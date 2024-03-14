Spotlighting Black American inventors who've impacted our daily lives

BALTIMORE — In almost everything we do in America and what we use in our every day lives, there's a good chance you'll find the mark of a Black inventor who had their hands in it or they paved the way.
From the man behind potato chips, to the woman who invented the GIFs we use as entertainment on our phones, there are several inventors that we may have never even heard about.
Before watching the segment, see how many inventors can you match with their inventions:
Inventions
- Elevator automatic doors
- Traffic light
- Super Soaker
- Video Game Console
- Refrigerated trucks
Inventors
- Gerald A. Lawson
- Lonnie Johnson
- Alexander Miles
- Garret Morgan
- Fred McKinley Jones
Watch, the video to see Good Morning Maryland anchor, Randall Newsome, walk you through a day-in-the-life experience that highlights some of the many inventions given to us by black creators.