Spotlighting Black American inventors who've impacted our daily lives

BALTIMORE — In almost everything we do in America and what we use in our every day lives, there's a good chance you'll find the mark of a Black inventor who had their hands in it or they paved the way.

From the man behind potato chips, to the woman who invented the GIFs we use as entertainment on our phones, there are several inventors that we may have never even heard about.

Before watching the segment, see how many inventors can you match with their inventions:

Inventions

Elevator automatic doors

Traffic light

Super Soaker

Video Game Console

Refrigerated trucks

Inventors

Gerald A. Lawson

Lonnie Johnson

Alexander Miles

Garret Morgan

Fred McKinley Jones

Watch, the video to see Good Morning Maryland anchor, Randall Newsome, walk you through a day-in-the-life experience that highlights some of the many inventions given to us by black creators.

