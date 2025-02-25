Reginald F. Lewis Museum celebrates its 20th anniversary

BALTIMORE — June 2005. The largest African American museum on the East Coast, at the time, opened in downtown Baltimore. It features a mix of major moments in Black history while also addressing current issues, events and people.

It's named after Reginald F. Lewis, a businessman who grew in East Baltimore and is widely known as being the first African American to build a billion-dollar company.

This year, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The museum unveiled a new exhibit called "Titan" about its namesake.

"This is very special because this is the first comprehensive exhibition about Mr. Lewis’ life so I’m glad that we, as his namesake, are able to bring that to our community," said Imani Haynes, the museum's curator.

Haynes gave WMAR-2 News a tour of the exhibit, which walks visitors through the major moments of Lewis' life, from growing up in Baltimore and attending Dunbar High School, to starting his billion-dollar company TLC Beatrice International.

There are pieces from Lewis' life like his briefcase, a business suit and his senior year high school yearbook. On one wall, 40 large legal books he used throughout his career are stacked on top of each other.

"On the other side we have a ruler where guests can measure themselves and see where they fall in the height of Mr. Lewis’ legal career," said Haynes.

There is a replica desk of the one Lewis had in his office on 99 Wall Street, printed with his actual notes from business dealings. A large part of the exhibit focuses on his life as a family man, with photos of his wife, daughters and friends.

"I love these photos where you see the love, the joy that his family has for him," said Haynes.

According to his bio on the Reginald F. Lewis Foundation website, Lewis' company reached $1.8 billion in sales annually by the year 1992. A year later, he died from brain cancer at the age of 50.

"He conquered and really accomplished so much in his life," said Haynes.

The Titan exhibit transitions into the creation of the museum named after Lewis, with pieces from past exhibits on display. It's just a glimpse of all the history and stories told since the museum opened.

"Anniversaries are so important to make sure you commemorate, it’s important to acknowledge that yes this moment in time has occurred," said Terri Lee Freeman, president of the museum. "It gives you a real opportunity to look back at all the things that have been done and then project forward on the things that you want to do."

Freeman has served as president for the last four years. In October of last year, the museum partnered with the Maryland Lynching Memorial Project to create an exhibit about the 38 racial lynchings that happened in the state between 1854 and 1933. It's located in museum's permanent exhibit area on the third floor.

She says of all the exhibits they've done in her time there, Titan is one of her favorites.

"I think it’s important for people to see Reginald Lewis as just a man, just like anybody else. Not endowed with any particular gifts but someone who was very focused and very committed and very passionate and very persistent and that all of us can achieve what he achieved," Freeman said.

One of Lewis' most notable quotes is "Keep going no matter what." It's the mantra he lived by and it is instilled in the minds and hearts of the staff at the museum, as they look ahead to the next 20 years and beyond.

"I think the Reginald F. Lewis museum is at this point where we are ready to just launch into this new era of exhibits, programs, engagement and who we are as an institution," said Freeman.

There is a 20th anniversary gala on May 8 at the M&T Bank Exchange. For information on how to buy tickets, click here.