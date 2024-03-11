Chasing dreams, making history, BSO Musical Director Jonathon Heyward makes his mark

Since the age of 10, Jonathon Heyward knew he wanted to be a musician.

He comes from a family of music lovers but no musicians.

While chasing his dream in the arts, he made history.

In June 2022, Heyward would become the first Black music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, succeeding Marin Alsop after his 14-year tenure as director.

The decision was made unanimously by the Baltimore Symphony Music Director Search Committee.

Although he was excited to take on the role, he knew that building a relationship with everyone there was a test.

"I knew that I was one of these candidates. But you never know the chemistry of an orchestra until you're standing in front of them. You never know if it's going to really work. You know, the sort of language, musical language that you speak together, it either will work or it doesn't, and I've been on both sides of this. It's nothing personal, but it's just a feeling that you get."

During our sit-down with the young conductor, he said he was already aware of the orchestra due to their international presence, but what captured him was that first rehearsal.

From the first downbeat of his baton, Heyward knew that the musicians shared his vision of the future of the BSO.

Establishing that bond between a conductor and his orchestra is not always solidified early, but this was no problem for this group.

This bond is rare, according to Heyward, but the BSO's mission is what drives the group forward.

"I think what's really important is at the BSO, we realize that we have a huge responsibility as Maryland's largest arts organization to really connect and see what we have to offer within our performances. And you know, the relatability of why we exist. I know, you said, people don't necessarily walk down the street and think classical music, well, not yet. That's the idea. You know, for me, that's my greatest challenge. And I take it very seriously."

Heyward is aware of the pivotal position he's in.

He is tasked with maintaining the rich history of the BSO. A place of unity, a community center that makes everyone feel welcome, young or old.

The goal is to not only make the music relatable but to make connections through their programming.

"There's not just a season to season or a concert or concert or week to week. We're talking about a much bigger situation. We're talking about a movement. And the idea that to be able to shift the paradigm, the idea that classical music is only for one person or a type of person. It takes a movement to think about [it], right? It takes a big macro-vision. Being able to have a vehicle like the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to be able to have that come to life, because they believe in that is so important. So that sense of dedication, that sense of collaboration is really what I felt from day one, and what I'm so excited to experience and explore for the next four or five years."

If you want to see the experience for yourself, the BSO has many events lined up.

As a matter of fact, they plan to open their 2024-2025 season with cellist Yo-Yo Ma in September.

