BSO's 2024-25 season to feature cellist Yo-Yo Ma

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
Posted at 5:31 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 17:31:51-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's upcoming season will feature cellist superstar Yo-Yo Ma, a Beatles tribute, a mash-up of Radiohead with Brahms, and winter holiday offerings like "Love Actually Live in Concert.

The BSO today announced their 2024-2025 season, which is themed "Music That Resonates" and will be led by Music Director Jonathon Heyward.

Some of the special events include:

  • Yo-Yo Ma joins Jonathon Heyward for the classical season opening celebration, Sept. 20 and 21
  • BSO Fusion presents "And I Love Her: The Beatles Reimagined," on Sept. 13 and 14
  • BSO Fusion presents "Brahms X Radiohead," on Feb. 7 and 8
  • Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, on Nov. 22-24

The BSO Holiday Series will include Cirque aerialists performing "The Nutcracker," and "Baroque Christmas" with harpsichordist Nicholas McGegan.
The celebration of the Lunar New Year will also return, on Jan. 22 and 28.

More information on the BSO's upcoming season is on their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
