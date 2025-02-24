B&O Railroad Museum exhibits highlight Black history

BALTIMORE — The B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore has several exhibits highlighting Black history.

"I think it's important that we understand that Black people have contributed a lot to American railroading over the past 200 years. And the Black experience and Black history is intimately intertwined with the railroad history," said Jonathan Goldman, the Chief Curator at the B&O Railroad Museum.

That history spans from the 1800's through the civil rights era.

One exhibit highlights the Pullman Company, an old luxurious service known for tending to first class passengers.

"It was primarily staffed by Black people, and by the 1920's, they were the largest employer of Black people in the country, paying fair wages, and at the time, it was considered a great job," said Goldman.

Another exhibit focuses on the Underground Railroad, and also how slaves used the physical railroad in their quest for freedom.

"We documented nine freedom seekers that actually came through this space on the Underground Railroad, and this exhibit not only explores their stories, but the role of the physical railroad," said Goldman.

There's even a segregated Jim Crow era showcasing how sections were divided by Black and White passengers.

"Visitors can come and see the differences between those sections, and if we say separate but equal, we can see if that was true or not," said Goldman.

The museum says the exhibits remain on display beyond Black History Month.

Public school students are among many who make a trip to the museum all year long.

