Bowie State President talks women's hoops, bringing HBCU “family" to CIAA Tournament

BALTIMORE — It’s the fifth year as host school for the Bowie State Bulldogs, and this year’s theme couldn’t be more fitting: “Come Home to Baltimore.”

While Bowie State University has called Prince George’s County home for decades, the university’s roots trace back more than 160 years to Baltimore — making this year’s celebration a true homecoming.

Bowie State President talks Lady Bulldog, bringing HBCU “family" to CIAA Bowie State President talks Lady Bulldog, bringing HBCU “family" to CIAA Tournament

WMAR caught up with Bowie State President Dr. Aminta Breaux ahead of the CIAA semifinal matchup. While she’s excited to see her women’s team compete for a shot at the championship, she’s just as proud of the university’s role in the CIAA Tournament and the opportunity to introduce so many people to the HBCU experience.

“You're gonna feel it when you walk in the room,” Breaux said. “You'll probably get at least five hugs along the way because our HBCUs are known for that nurturing, supportive environment. We're like a family.”

Breaux describes the tournament atmosphere as nothing short of an HBCU family reunion — a celebration of culture, community and tradition.

But make no mistake her Lady Bulldogs are focused on business.

With a semifinal berth on the line, Breaux admits she’s enjoying a little friendly court side banter.

“Just a little bit, just a little bit,” she laughed when asked about trash talk.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to talk some smack on the court side,” she added. “But it’s also a good feeling when no matter who wins or loses, you’ll see lots of hugs and people saying, ‘job well done,’ because our student-athletes are bringing the best of the best.”

The Lady Bulldogs face off against Fayetteville State University tonight at CFG Bank Arena.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.