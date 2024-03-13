Blind guinea Pig from Baltimore County in Cadbury Bunny Contest finals

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Easter is just weeks away, and the Cadbury Bunny Contest is underway.

One blind guinea pig needs your vote to win this national competition for a chance at a cash prize and the Easter commercial.

RedBird was at the Enoch Pratt Library getting a library card to 'check out' audiobooks.

While it may not be Peter Cottontail hopping down the bunny trail, it is RedBird, the guinea pig, and she's sniffing toward the Cadbury Bunny Finals.

"She won in the 32 cute, 30 cute, and today she is in the ‘Cream Sixteen,’” said Jennifer Wilson, who is a parent to RedBird.

She's ready to debut in the spotlight, but she hasn't always had it easy.

"RedBird is one of 400 animals that was seized by Baltimore County Animal Services in January of 2021 from a hoarding situation," said Jennifer.

The guinea pigs were then transferred to Metropolitan Guinea Pig Rescue. Required to stay there for five months, Jennifer saw RedBird's photo on the rescue site. At that moment, she knew she and her husband, Terrence, could give her a happy home.

"It's nice to be able to give love to an animal like this, especially one who needs so much,” said Terrance Wilson, RedBird's other parent.

Redbird is blind and uses echolocation to get around. By her side is usually Pipi, another rescue guinea pig.

"She is now so happy and just loves life,” said Jennifer. "She absolutely loves being called ‘'Good pig', 'you're a good pig.’”

And although she can't read, Redbird has made her rounds collecting library cards.

"She can download audiobooks if she wants, with my help, of course, and she can access CDs, and she loves the Grateful Dead,” said Jennifer.

Just a ball of cuteness, stepping up to the plate for her chance at fame.

Six years ago, Cadbury opened casting for the next big star for their commercial.

"It had been unchanged since the 1980s, the iconic clucking bunny,” said Jennifer.

There are five rounds of voting. If RedBird wins this round, she'll move on to the ‘Eggcellent 8, then the ‘Final Fur’ before the championship.

"I would love for her to be in the commercial. That was my favorite commercial growing up, so nothing would make me happier for this little girl to be the next Cadbury Bunny,” said Jennifer.

The winner will be announced on March 25th. To cast your vote, click here.