Black Business Month: Portrait Studio Truck

BALTIMORE — It's a photography team that doesn't have a location. That's because once they have your location they can come to you.

Long-time friends Jermaine Gibbs and Aaron Brown partnered up to start the Portrait Studio Truck, a mobile studio where the photographers can create professional head shots, shoot your event or give you your own custom experience.

Brown remembers being pretty easily convinced to make the move after Gibbs gave him the pitch.

"That's my brother [and] everything he touches turns to gold," Brown said.

WMAR Portrait Studio Truck co-founders, Aaron Brown and Jermaine Gibbs

The software they use in the studio also helps cut down the wait time. Your finished product can be sent to your phones right there on the spot.

Portrait Studio Truck Portrait Studio Truck

"We take the photos and in seconds it's literally right to your phone," Gibbs said.

JERMAINE GIBBS A Portrait Studio Truck client

Gibbs, a well-known photographer in the Baltimore-area, came up with the idea four years before the launch.

"Nobody has this," Gibbs said. "Nobody's even thinking to do anything like this."

They put together with a 100 percent-full fledged mobile studio, heat, air conditioning and more.

BRIAN CAMPBELL Guests get a look at the Portrait Studio Truck

Grace Graham, a Portrait studio Truck client, shared some of her thoughts on her experience.

"Convenience comes to mind for me because as a busy working woman always out on the road," she said. Having a truck available to me whenever I need it for whatever event that I'm at. I think this is a perfect option."

WMAR Portrait Studio Truck client, Grace Graham, at her private photoshoot

Gibbs is also hoping his new mobile studio will give people who live with disabilities and elderly clients a chance to have the experience without the hassle that can come with traveling and parking.

As a man of faith, Gibbs said he believes he's been called to use his gifts to help people.

BRIAN CAMPBELL Jermaine Gibbs with Portrait Studio Truck client

"One thing I always prayed about is ‘God I want you to put me in the position where I can be a blessing to other people," Gibbs ended.

Gibbs plans to one day be able to say he owns a "Portrait Studio Bus with 55 passengers and multiple sets.

You can book an event or learn more about Portrait Studio TruckHERE

You can also follow them on:

Instagram: @portraitstudiotruck