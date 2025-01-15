Beware of LA wildfire charity scams

TOWSON — In response to the devastating wild fires in Los Angeles, people from all over are reaching out to donate money.

Unfortunately, scammers are seizing the moment.

Clay Campbell is the Marketing Director for the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland.

He says you want to be on the lookout for scams.

"Better Business Bureau has seen an influx in scam reports over the last few days and weeks since these wildfires popped up," said Campbell.

He says scammers prey on your emotion, so do your research.

"If you're looking to donate to a charity you're not familiar with, you should check give.org. It's BBB's directory of reputable charities," said Campbell.

There are some red flags you want to look out for.

Typically, scammers will reach out you by email, text or a phone call.

"I think what most people need to consider is, if anybody is reaching out to you, be very weary of that. Don't respond to the emails. Don't respond to the texts," said Bill Sieglein, a cyber security expert.

He says it's important to remember most reputable companies will not reach out to you.

Sieglein says scammers are now using AI technology to make things look real.

Below are a list of reputable organizations.

- Red Cross

-Direct Relief

-GlobalGiving

-Salvation Army