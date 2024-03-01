Becoming Cinderella, PIVOT adult prom helps women returning from incarceration

BALTIMORE — Not everyone got the chance to experience the formal dance in high school filled with dressing up and friends. One program wants to change that.

'PIVOT' helps previously incarcerated women feel like Cinderella for the night through their adult prom.

A time to become a princess. For those like Ikeysha Downing who never got the experience, it's going to be a magical night.

"There's a lot of goals that I didn't get to achieve coming up, I didn't get a chance to so it means a lot to me that I’m getting another chance to do it, and the prom, adult prom is included," said Downing who is part of the PIVOT program.

And she already has a dress in mind, "silky, maybe something with a split to show my leg a little bit and I'd like my shoulders to show too,” said Downing.

A woman's past doesn't determine her future is the driving force behind what the nonprofit PIVOT does every day and adult prom is one of the many activities they do as women are getting back on their feet.

"We help women who are impacted by the criminal justice system. Those who are returning from prison, those who might have a criminal background. Or they may have a pending charge,” said Veronica Jackson who is the PIVOT Executive Director.

They do this through employment, therapy and coaching them on a path to a successful future. The program is helping 120 women at the moment, but it's not just about getting back on their feet. Jackson says it's also about having fun.

"I was Cinderella at the prom. It was so exciting, beautiful ball gown dress that faired out,” said Nicole Long who is participating in PIVOT.

Helping women regain their life, Long has been part of the program for two years and recalls her time at the prom last year. Looking back at how PIVOT has shaped her.

"Due to my past and the trouble I got into and jail, coming home, PIVOT helped me get on my feet,” said Long.

PIVOT provides the dresses, makeup, transportation and accessories so that all the women have to do, is show up. But they can't do this alone, "The way that we get those things is by donations," said Jackson.

They will hold the event at Hunt Valley Mansion on April 12. While they already have some donations...they need more.

The nonprofit is accepting shoes, dresses, jewelry, makeup, wigs and those who want to volunteer their time.

To donate click here.

To donate on Facebook, follow this link: https://www.facebook.com/share/qFyAVTNpuJ8GSUoS/?mibextid=WC7FNe [facebook.com]

To donate via Instagram fundraiser with this link: https://www.instagram.com/linking/fundraiser?fundraiser_id=3740212329635890&source_name=SHARE_LINK [instagram.com]