Baltimore County middle school art teacher arrested for possession of child porn

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Police have charged a Baltimore County middle school art teacher with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

According to a Baltimore County Public Schools spokesperson, Craig Clontz, 49, has been employed with the system since 2021.

He's taught at Stemmers Run Middle School since August, and before that at Catonsville Middle.

Detectives do not believe any of the images recovered involve BCPS students.

For now Clontz has been placed on administrative leave.

Catonsville and Stemmers Run Middle Schools each sent a letter out to staff and parents making them aware of the situation.

"These charges are deeply troubling and are a violation of our school’s core values and the values of our school system," the letters stated. "We understand that students and staff who knew Mr. Clontz may have questions and concerns about this arrest and may need to speak with someone to process their feelings in a safe space. Counseling staff will be available to connect with students tomorrow, December 9, and next week."

Clontz is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.