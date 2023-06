ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police peacefully resolved a barricade situation in Essex, Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the 600 block of Middlesex Road roads for the incident after 1:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself inside a home.

Hours later, members of the Crisis Negotiation Team were able to bring the matter to a peaceful resolution.

Police say the man in custody was wanted on burglary charges and was violating a protective order.