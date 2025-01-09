Baltimore's fatal overdoses numbers are declining

BALTIMORE — Gary Lincoln is a Baltimore man who is a former heroin addict.

He's been clean for the last few years.

He's happy to hear the fatal overdose numbers are going down in Baltimore.

"That means there is not as many people out there using, so that makes me feel good," said Lincoln.

According to the Maryland Health Department, there were 1,045 reported fatal overdoes in 2023 in Baltimore.

At the end of Nov. of 2024, there were 740.

While the December numbers are not in yet, Baltimore is on pace to have fewer fatal overdoses compared to recent years.

"I'd like to see the numbers go down. I'd like to see more people who are addicted come in to get help," said Lincoln.

Baltimore is following a nationwide trend.

According to the CDC, last year, fatal overdoses declined by 10 percent.

This is the first time in 5 years.

"Yeah, we've seen an overall decreases in overdoses in the U.S. Primarily, the East Coast is seeing those decreases greater than out west," said Dr. Dawson.

Dr. Brian Dawson is the Chief Medical Officer for Ideal Option, an outpatient addiction treatment clinic.

He says there's a number of reasons for the decline.

He believes it has to do with access to treatment and changes to the drug supply.

"We're now seeing the drug supplies have changed. The illicit market and supply is mixed with multiple other substances, sedatives, xylazine and other drugs that drive down the potential lethality of the toxic opioid supply," said Dawson.

Dr. Dawson says he is encouraged by the data, but understands the work is not over.

"There's still a significant need out there for treatment, so we continue to try to reach the patients that need us the most and those that have not sought treatment yet," said Dr. Dawson.