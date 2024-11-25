Baltimore woman continues to fight food insecurity

BALTIMORE — October 15 was a tragic day in Hampden.

A 5-alarm fire claimed the life of two people and destroyed 10 homes.

On that street is the church Pathway Fellowship FMC.

"You could see where the fire stopped next to the house that was burnt, next to the church. It was like God's mercy, said Sharon LittleJohn, a member of the church.

The church didn't burn down, but was affected by smoke and water.

It has a care and share ministry where they deliver food to people in need.

They store the food downstairs before it is sent out to the community.

The day of the fire was the same day LittleJohn had planned to bring the food to the church, and then make a delivery to Monte Verde Apartments.

This is also the same apartment community where she lives.

"I just cried out and prayed," said LittleJohn.

LittleJohn was scrambling and trying to figure out what to do.

Her usual routine is to stop by First Fruits Farms and then take the food to her church.

After it goes to the church, she usually works to make deliveries.

However, on that day, after stopping by the First Fruits Farms, she went straight to the apartment community.

She was still able to feed 47 of her neighbors with fresh produce and bread that day.

"Sometimes you have to look past. One of the things you learn in the faith is to look past what you're going through. You know God's taking care of you," said LittleJohn.

Both Nathaniel Jones Sr. and Norman Brown live at Monte Verde Apartments and were happy to volunteer to make sure their fellow residents had food.

For LittleJohn, the giving continues,

Her church is gearing up to make sure people have food for Thanksgiving.

Despite the tragedy, LittleJohn is committed to making sure people have what they need.