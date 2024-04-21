Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore SWAT officer killed after crashing into tow truck on I-695

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 10:03 AM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 12:04:03-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — An active member of Baltimore City's SWAT unit was killed after a crash on I-695 Saturday afternoon.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-695 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say a 2023 GMC Savana was traveling on the inner loop when the driver, Anthony Gregory Ward, changed lanes and crashed into the the rear of a 1989 Ford tow truck.

Ward was pronounced dead on the scene.

“This is a terrible loss for Officer Ward’s family, his team members and the Baltimore Police Department on the whole,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “My heart goes out to his loved ones. The Department extends its support and sympathies to them at this time.”

RELATED: Baltimore SWAT officer dies in car accident

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices