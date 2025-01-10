Baltimore organizations are continuing to raise awareness about human trafficking

BALTIMORE — The month of January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

In Baltimore, there are several organizations working to combat the problem.

Baltimore City has a Human Trafficking Collaborative.

Their mission is to detect it, but also give victims help.

Thomas Stack is the Anti Human Trafficking and Sexual Response Manager for MONSE.

He says there are several signs to look for when detecting human trafficking.

He says if a person isn't able to speak for themselves and is not in control of their money, it could mean they are a victim.

He says the Baltimore City Human Trafficking Collaborative is working to get victims help.

This issue is personal for Marcia Spencer.

Spencer used to work as a prostitute and as drug addict.

She almost was the victim of Human Trafficking.

A man trapped her in his basement one day.

She was able to escape to safety.

She's been clean for 3-years and has been working to help women who are on the streets.

Spencer works as an Outreach Coordinator for HER Resiliency Center.

The organization helps woman who are victims of human trafficking.

Leaders with the group tell WMAR-2 News they are seeing a rise in gang related human trafficking cases.

Natasa Guynes is the founder of Her Resiliency Center.

She says they are working on raising awareness to the public, so they can better detect it.

"We have been invited by the Sheriff's Office to train their deputies sheriffs on the differences between sex work and sex trafficking.

If you are a victim, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.