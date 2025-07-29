Baltimore officials increase support in Penn North following recent overdose events and suspicious death

BALTIMORE — Penn North is receiving increased support from city officials following two mass overdose events and a suspicious death in the area.

"After what happened on last Friday. I think they are going to push to keep coming back to this area, because it's needed," said Vernard Nelson.

Nelson says having the city bring resources directly to the people in Penn North is important as Baltimore steps up its presence in the community.

"So offering an array of resources, from housing to treatment to substance use services to employment opportunities, a number of things that we want to connect the community with," said Stephanie Mavronis, director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Nelson says his organization was also at the resource fair.

He notes that even though resources are available, people may not be ready or willing to accept help.

That doesn't stop them from trying.

Mavronis says it's important to not only connect resources to people after a tragic event but to connect to people in neighborhoods in general to uplift communities.

She says it's why it was important for MONSE to ask residents what they feel is needed so they can continue to offer support.

"This is not just a one-day engagement for us; we have a plan to be providing services not just to the community but really a partnership with the community for the long haul, and so this is just the beginning of that," Mavronis said.

Nelson also wants people to remember that those suffering with addiction are still human and should be cared for.

"We are just trying to be open-minded and diligent and try to help the suffering," Nelson said.

The Mayor's Office has been holding overdose response listening sessions to address how to tackle overdoses throughout the city. These sessions will impact how the city spends opioid settlement funds.

The next listening session is scheduled for July 31 at 5:30 p.m. at Henderson Hopkins Elementary and Middle School.

