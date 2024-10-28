Baltimore man receives national recognition for helping to address food insecurity

BALTIMORE — One Baltimore man recently received national recognition for his commitment to addressing food insecurity in the region.

Omar Taribishi is the founder of Leftover Love.

His organization collects leftover food at closing from restaurants and delivers them to food pantries and community fridges.

On Saturday, he was honored by the Arab America Foundation at the Empowerment Summit in Detroit.

He was a recipient in the 40 under 40 category.

Taribishi says he is humbled to receive such a prestigious award.

"I'm super honored to be recognized by the Arab America Foundation. It's my people, it's my culture, it's my heritage. Something I'm very proud of," said Taribishi.

Taribishi and his wife started the organization earlier this year.

So far, Leftover Love has rescued over 36,000 pounds of food.

