Baltimore County voters woke up bright and early to cast their ballots

PARKVILLE — Voters in Baltimore County came out first thing Tuesday morning to cast their ballots.

Some even traveled far to be able to vote for the first time.

One by one voters came to the Parkville Senior Center to vote.

Alyssa Flores, a college student at James Madison University, couldn't pass up the opportunity to go home to vote in her first election.

"I'm just very excited to be voting, and like being able to express my opinions for once," said Flores.

Around 9:30 am, the traffic started to pick up. Long lines were starting to form inside.

According to the Chief Election Judge at the Parkville Senior Center, more than 215 people voted within the first three hours the polls were open.

"It was pretty smooth, went in, went out. It wasn't much complications," said Samantha Warnell, a Baltimore County voter.

"Everything was good. I mean there was a very small wait and just a few lines, not a big deal," said Erin Stidham, another voter.

WMAR-2 News asked voters what issues they were concerned about in this election.

"Abortion definitely. I have two little girls, so I'm thinking about their future every day," said Carrie Brown.

"I'm concerned mainly about the border crisis and the murders. There's a lot going on in this country. It's really sad," said Larry Alai.

"I just think things need to change. Everything is just really bad right now. Inflation is terrible, and I think a lot of people...this is just a really big deal," said Stidham.

No matter what side of the political aisle you're on, the voters told WMAR-2 News it's important not to sit out this election.