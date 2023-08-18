Baltimore County Police participate in HBCU Internship program

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Police Department participated in a nationwide HBCU internship program.

This is where students get the chance to learn the inner workings of a police department.

The program was sponsored by the Police Executive Research Forum, also known as PERF.

For 10 weeks one Coppin State University student got the chance to see what goes on at a police station.

He tells me the experience was life changing.

Sam Mensuphu-Bey is a rising senior at Coppin State University. He knew he wanted to learn more about criminal justice and law enforcement.

So, he was eager to intern with the Baltimore County Police Department this summer.

“You get to see the ongoings of the department that a lot of civilians don’t get the chance to see," said Mensuphu-Bey.

Mensuphu-Bey got to do a little bit of everything. He got see K-9 and swat trainings.

He even did ride alongs with officers.

He says during his first ride along his perception of police officers changed.

“Being that discretion that an officer didn’t have to act on arresting a person, they can give them a warning. They can educate them about the law cause sometimes people don’t get a chance to or don’t know the law fully. So, instead of arresting a person, he educated them," said Mensuphu-Bey.

Captain Paul Borowski served as Mensuphu-Bey's supervisor.

He says Mensuphu-Bey worked in the recruitment unit, but he says they thought it was important for him to learn about all aspects of policing.

“We gave him every bit of opportunity throughout our department, so he rode with our aviation unit in the helicopters. He’s been to our marine unit. He’s talked to detectives, cold case squad detectives, he’s talked to crime labs. He has talked to different parts of our department," said Borowski.

Captain Borowski says a major part of the program is to bridge the gap between the community, college students and law enforcement.

He believes Mensuphu-Bey is walking away with a greater appreciation for law enforcement than when he started.

“When he first came here, I don’t believe he had a positive view of us. He’s leaving here as part of our family. We are going to miss him greatly," said Borowski.

Mensuphu-Bey has a message for everyone.

“Honestly, the people care about their job. The officers, they're dedicated and they sacrifice a lot to their community," said Mensuphu-Bey.

Mensuphu-Bey helped organize a police recruitment event Saturday at New Town High School in Owings Mills. That's his alma mater.

He has aspirations of being a Baltimore County Police Officer.

