Baltimore City leaders will hold hearing about Brooklyn mass shooting

As the Brooklyn community continues to heal from the deadly mass shooting from nearly two weeks ago, city leaders are meeting to discuss if there are ways this tragedy could've been prevented.

A city council hearing is happening Thursday evening.

They will most likely look at what agencies knew or didn't know about the events leading up to the shooting that killed two people and injured 28 others.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

This is a Public Safety and Government Operations Committee meeting.

The Baltimore Police Department, Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, Housing Authority of Baltimore City and the Department of Transportation will be present.

This was one of the worst mass shootings in recent history for Baltimore.

Officials believe there may have been hundreds of people at the annual Brooklyn Day event.

Police say this was an unpermitted event.

They say they did not find out about Brooklyn Day until just a few hours before it started.

Safe Streets was there earlier in the day and broke up fights, but was not there at the time of the shooting.

Kylis Fagbemi and Aaliyah Gonzalez were both killed in the tragedy.

The meeting will take place on the fourth floor at Baltimore City Hall.

