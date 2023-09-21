Baltimore City Council will hold confirmation hearing for Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is poised to get its fifth police commissioner in the last 10 years.

The city council is holding a confirmation hearing for Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

The hearing will take place at 5 p.m.

He's been in this position for the last few months.

This comes after the Michael Harrison, the previous commissioner, stepped down in June.

Mayor Brandon Scott selected Worley to be the acting commissioner.

The mayor ultimately wants Worley to serve in a permanent role.

Over the last few weeks, Worley has traveled to different parts of the city for community meetings.

He answered tons of questions related to the July 2nd Brooklyn mass shooting and BPD's response.

Many people wanted to know why the police department did not know about Brooklyn Day.

They also questioned why police did not show up until after the shooting.

Worley has said repeatedly the Baltimore Police Department should have known about Brooklyn Day and should have responded earlier.

He also says he doesn't want to have any bad cops in his department. He says has no problem terminating bad cops.

Worley is a local guy. He grew up in the Pigtown neighborhood of Baltimore.

He joined the department in 1998.

He rose up the ranks.

Worley's $285,000 contract was on the agenda to be voted on Wednesday.

However, they decided to defer the vote until after the city council's vote.

The BOE will take up Worley's contract on October 4th.

