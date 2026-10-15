Baltimore City Council weighs new Department of Neighborhood Safety for non-violent 911 calls

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore City Council is working to create a Department of Neighborhood Safety, and before moving forward, leaders held a public hearing to gather input from residents and experts.

The proposed department would become the third branch of public safety in the city, alongside police and fire, responding to non-violent 911 calls.

"It will codify the important work of MONSE and establish alternative response," Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services.

City officials say more than 20,000 calls each year are non-violent and do not require law enforcement.

Taylor Epps Part of the city's presentation

Council President Zeke Cohen said people sometimes wait more than an hour for a response to a mental health call and that they don't always end how they should.

"We can't have people getting into interactions with untrained folks that end up in tragedy. It will enable us, the city of Baltimore, our own internal capacity to deploy clinicians, peers, to make sure we are treating the right crisis with the right response," Cohen said.

On Wednesday evening, a panel of experts shared their thoughts with City Council about the plan.

"I feel strongly that expanding these diversion pathways through the creation of this department makes perfect sense; we've seen it borne out in cities like Durham," Dr. Redonda Miller, President of Johns Hopkins Hospital, said.

Community members also had the opportunity to ask questions and share concerns.

Taylor Epps Neighbor speaking during public hearing

"We must ensure that implementation is thoughtful, needs clear standards, and sustainable funding," a panel speaker said.

Funding was a recurring question throughout the hearing. Cohen said $15 million from the city's opioid restitution fund will help launch the effort.

"Ultimately, we believe we will see cost savings over the long run," Cohen said. "There is no price on public safety."

Despite questions about implementation and funding, many attendees expressed support for the bill, including a Morgan State University student.

"This bill is important to the city of Baltimore because it represents a calmer approach to public safety. Sometimes the best way to respond to an emergency situation is without the presence of police," the student said.

Cohen said he wants the public to have as much time as possible to review the plan before it becomes official. He said he hopes to hold another hearing and a vote soon, before sending the legislation to Mayor Brandon Scott to sign.

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